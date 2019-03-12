Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Diann Fuqua. View Sign









Linda Diann Fuqua, 54, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019 at her home in Gridley, Kansas surrounded by her loving family.



Linda will live on in the hearts of herhusband, Steven of their home in Gridley; a daughter, Amellia De Anda (Angel Martinez) of Albuquerque; sons, Antonio Luna De Anda Jr. (Michelle) of Gridley, and Cody Rogers of Idaho Falls; a step son, David Fuqua of Colorado Springs; a step daughter, Amanda Fuqua (Michael) of Pueblo West; nine grandchildren; two brothers, Robert L. Lewis of Vallejo and Douglas Allen Jones (Marnie) of Susanville, California.



Linda's wishes were to be cremated and for a celebration of her life to be announced at a later date. Condolences may be expressed



