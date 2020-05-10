Linda F. Gover
Linda F. Gover, age 71, of Rio Rancho, New Mexico passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Lovelace Medical Center in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Linda was born November 18, 1948 in Somerset, Kentucky and was the daughter of Louis and Louise Fitzgerald (both deceased) of Oak Ridge, Tennessee. She was married to John Anthony Gover, who survives. They had been married 42 years. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, James Gover and sister-in-law, Lois Gover, both of Rio Rancho, New Mexico. She graduated with honors from Oak Ridge High School, Oak Ridge, Tennessee and attended University of Tennessee, in Knoxville, Tennessee. Linda was a retired business/commercial lines insurance agent. She worked for Liberty Mutual in Lexington, Kentucky and Universal Insurance and Sam's Insurance Agencies in Somerset, Kentucky. She and her husband resided in Elizabethtown, Kentucky before moving to Rio Rancho, New Mexico in 2015. Private Funeral Services will be held. Burial will be in Vista Verde Memorial Park in Rio Rancho, NM. Her husband request that any memorials be made in her memory to the Alzheimer's Association of Albuquerque, NM. To view information or leave a condolence, please visit
www.danielsfuneral.com
www.danielsfuneral.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 10, 2020.