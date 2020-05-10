Linda F. Gover
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda F. Gover



Linda F. Gover, age 71, of Rio Rancho, New Mexico passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Lovelace Medical Center in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Linda was born November 18, 1948 in Somerset, Kentucky and was the daughter of Louis and Louise Fitzgerald (both deceased) of Oak Ridge, Tennessee. She was married to John Anthony Gover, who survives. They had been married 42 years. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, James Gover and sister-in-law, Lois Gover, both of Rio Rancho, New Mexico. She graduated with honors from Oak Ridge High School, Oak Ridge, Tennessee and attended University of Tennessee, in Knoxville, Tennessee. Linda was a retired business/commercial lines insurance agent. She worked for Liberty Mutual in Lexington, Kentucky and Universal Insurance and Sam's Insurance Agencies in Somerset, Kentucky. She and her husband resided in Elizabethtown, Kentucky before moving to Rio Rancho, New Mexico in 2015. Private Funeral Services will be held. Burial will be in Vista Verde Memorial Park in Rio Rancho, NM. Her husband request that any memorials be made in her memory to the Alzheimer's Association of Albuquerque, NM. To view information or leave a condolence, please visit

www.danielsfuneral.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Sara Chapel
4310 Sara Road SE
Rio Rancho, NM 87124
(505) 892-9920
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved