1/1
Linda Farfel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Farfel (Coffman)



Linda Sue Farfel (Coffman), born in Albuquerque, NM, passed away peacefully at the age of 65 on September 8, 2020 after battling pancreatic cancer. Linda is preceded in death by her parents, Mildred Eileen Coffman and Benjamin Allen Coffman. Linda is survived by her brother, Jack Coffman; her husband of 40 years, Timothy Farfel; her two children, Joseph Farfel and Rikki Ryan; and her two granddaughters, Alice and Zoe Ryan.

Linda graduated with a Bachelor's of Science from Fort Lewis College in Durango, CO, where she met her husband. After college, Linda was a true renaissance woman. She protected nature as a Park Ranger, taught English in Japan, and as an Air Force wife traveled throughout Korea, the Philippines, China, Thailand, and dozens of European countries. Most importantly to her, she devoted herself to raising her kids with love (in Hawaii, Germany, and Turkey!).

"Her love carried us through rocky and mine-strewn fields. I love her dearly, and will miss her profoundly forever; Linda gave me over forty years of a meaningful life filled with joy." - Tim

We will see you in heaven, our beautiful Mama/wife/Mimi.

A celebration of Linda's life will take place when it is safe to gather with friends again. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Linda's name to

Eden Reforestation at give.edenprojects.org or the

Cancer Research Institute at cancerresearch.org.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved