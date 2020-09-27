Linda Farfel (Coffman)
Linda Sue Farfel (Coffman), born in Albuquerque, NM, passed away peacefully at the age of 65 on September 8, 2020 after battling pancreatic cancer. Linda is preceded in death by her parents, Mildred Eileen Coffman and Benjamin Allen Coffman. Linda is survived by her brother, Jack Coffman; her husband of 40 years, Timothy Farfel; her two children, Joseph Farfel and Rikki Ryan; and her two granddaughters, Alice and Zoe Ryan.
Linda graduated with a Bachelor's of Science from Fort Lewis College in Durango, CO, where she met her husband. After college, Linda was a true renaissance woman. She protected nature as a Park Ranger, taught English in Japan, and as an Air Force wife traveled throughout Korea, the Philippines, China, Thailand, and dozens of European countries. Most importantly to her, she devoted herself to raising her kids with love (in Hawaii, Germany, and Turkey!).
"Her love carried us through rocky and mine-strewn fields. I love her dearly, and will miss her profoundly forever; Linda gave me over forty years of a meaningful life filled with joy." - Tim
We will see you in heaven, our beautiful Mama/wife/Mimi.
A celebration of Linda's life will take place when it is safe to gather with friends again. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Linda's name to
Eden Reforestation at give.edenprojects.org
or the
Cancer Research Institute at cancerresearch.org
.