Linda P. Gallegos 63, of Albuquerque New Mexico passed away on November 30,2019 from a long battle of cancer.
She was born on December 27,1956 to Andres and Isabel Gallegos. She is survived by mother Isabel, brothers Anthony, Raymond, and Gilbert. Sister Lucille, Sons Marcos and Angelo, grandchildren Julian, Angel, Josiah, Julia, Jayme, and Joseph. She is Preceded in death by her father Andres, brothers Michael, Danny, and Paul. Linda dedicated her life to the Lord as a Christian. She loved to spend time with her grandchildren. Linda lived a charismatic and free spirited life. Services will be held at Riverside funeral home 225 San Mateo 87108 on Wednesday December 18, 2019 at 9am - 11am. Burial to immediately follow at San Jose de Armijo cemetery 2957 Arenal 87121.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 15, 2019