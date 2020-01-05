Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Grace. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 10:00 AM Cathedral Church of St. John 318 Silver Ave. SW View Map Send Flowers Obituary

We mourn the sudden, unexpected, but gentle passing of Linda Braley Grace on Saturday, December 28, 2019, while working on art at the family mountain cabin near Taos. Linda was born on March 27, 1945, to Ralph "Bob" Braley, at the time a B-29 pilot, and Beverly Sparks Braley, a fashion designer. She was dubbed the same name as her father's aircraft, "the Lazy Baby". Linda grew up in Bryan-College Station, Texas spending much time in her birth town of Houston. She worked as a DE student in her family's clothing store and traveled extensively in Europe helping with Beverly Braley Travel and Tours. She received her AA degree from Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri and attended architecture school at Tulane University and the University of Texas. Her training served her well as an Interior Designer and ultimately her true love as an artist. Her favorite medium was water colors enjoying the tutelage of the beloved Dorothy Vorhees, Ray Vinella and Alvaro Castinet, among others. She was a signature member of the New Mexico Water Color Society and the International Society of Acrylic Painters, a member of the San Diego Water Color Society and the Rio Grande Art Association as well as several local art groups like the Friday Painters and the Wednesday Art Group enjoying their friendship, comradery and inspiration. It was in New Orleans at Tulane where she met a freshman medical student, Thomas Grace. They were married his junior year in 1969. Linda participated in all aspects of Tom's training and career as an orthopedic surgeon in San Antonio, Monterey, Honolulu, Alexandria, Virginia and their ultimate move to Albuquerque to join the faculty of the University of New Mexico. Knowing virtually no one in Albuquerque, she made lasting friends quickly, among other things, in her car pool at Manzano Day School. She was proud of her civic work in many venues including the Albuquerque Junior League, the Medical Auxiliary, the Albuquerque Symphony Women, the New Mexico Symphony Orchestra and the Orton Dyslexia Society. She was a member of the Cathedral Church of St. John. Linda is survived by her husband of 50+ years, Tom; and her two sons and their families: Thomas Jonathan, Tracy and granddaughter Riley of Portland, Oregon; Brian, Anna and granddaughter Greta Rose of Albuquerque. She is also survived by her mother, Beverly Braley; her sister and husband, Suzan and John Cook all of Ft. Worth, Texas; and her two brothers, William Braley of Vienna, Austria and Ralph Braley of Galveston, Texas. She also leaves many cherished nieces, nephews, cousins, other family members and good friends.



A Celebration of her Life will be held Thursday, January 9, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at the Cathedral Church of St. John, 318 Silver Ave. SW. In lieu of flowers we suggest donations to the Cathedral Church of St. John or to the Orton Dyslexia Society. Please visit our online guestbook for Linda at



