Linda Grace Walter Garcia Olen



Nov. 21, 1944 â€" Aug. 3, 2019







Her eyes were such a light, bright blue, you would swear she was shining the light of the universe right upon you when she looked at you and smiled.



Hers was a feisty, infinitely smart, charming, generous and captivating presence. She brought that not only to her friends and family, but to the young people who were lucky enough to be her students. She taught special education students in Illinois, Oregon, Michigan, California, South Dakota, and beyond, and traveled widely to train others on her successful techniques. Linda had the capacity to make a child feel like she or he was Linda's world. Even after retiring to New Mexico, Linda continued to teach literacy to adults who were eager to learn.



The child who stole her heart was Sean, the grandson of a friend. She devoted herself to him like he was her own, providing the best education and support any child could hope for. They adored one another and made each other's lives sweeter and more complete.



Although she was born in Illinois and lived in many states, the place she loved the most was the Southwest, especially New Mexico, for its sense of spirit, exquisite light and the vastness of earth and sky.



In her honor, please consider a donation to the cause of literacy:



A celebration of her life will be Nov. 3. For information:



[email protected]



