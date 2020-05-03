Linda J. Hays







Linda J. Hays, age 72, formerly of Albuquerque, NM and residing in Ft Worth TX, passed away on April 18, 2020 while in the care of Vitas Hospice Healthcare, Ft Worth TX. Her passing followed a lengthy bout with dementia.



Born in 1947 in Denver Co to parents Ruben E Miller and Rose H. (Miller) Roberts. She graduated from Alameda High School Lakewood CO in 1965. She attended Ft Lewis College, Durango CO 65-67 and UNM 68-69. It was at Ft Lewis College where she met her husband, Robert S. Hays, Jr. They were married April 28, 1967.



In 1995 Linda obtained her NM Real Estate License. She worked primarily in new home sales. While working as a realtor she was awarded numerous outstanding sales awards and certificates including the million dollar sales volumn plateau several times.



She and Robert moved to Ft Worth in 2015 to be closer to family. Family was always a high priority for her. She was a firm believer in her Christian faith and Jesus Christ. They celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary in 2017.



Linda was preceded in death by her parents. She leaves behind her husband Robert of 53 years, Haslet TX, daughter Mary Ellen Burum-Low and husband Carter, Argyle TX, son Robert J Hays and wife Beth, Haslet TX, stepfather Jim Roberts of Longmont CO, sisters Victoria Bryan and husband Frank, Boulder CO, and Lorrie Holt Lexington OH, sister in law Carol Fox and husband Glenn, Albuquerque NM. Grand children include: Collin and Tessa Burum Argyle TX, Bryn and Kameron Hays, Haslet TX, Shelby Low Rogers and husband Andrew San Diego CA and Taylor Low Argyle TX.



A special thank you is given to those caring for Linda. They include the nursing staff of Vitas Hospice Health Care and Harrison at Heritage Skilled Nursing Care, Keller TX. Viewing services were handled by DeBerry Funeral Home Denton TX with cremation following. It is noted Linda's passing was not a result of Covid-19. A Celebration of Linda's Life will be announced at a future time.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store