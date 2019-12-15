Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Jean Smith. View Sign Service Information Daniels Family Funeral Services 7601 Wyoming Blvd Ne Albuquerque , NM 87109 (505)-821-0010 Memorial service 1:00 PM Las Placitas Presbyterian Church 7 Paseo De San Antonio Rd. Placitas , NM View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Linda Jean Smith



1945 - 2019







Placitas, New Mexico, US



Linda Jean Smith passed from this world on December 7, 2019 at the age of 74. Ms. Smith was born and raised in Fort Worth and spent most of her adult years in her beloved New Mexico where she enjoyed the history, culture and natural beauty of her surroundings. She was a nurse by training for 52 years, and went on to become a teacher, anthropologist, antique collector, gardener, and a lover of animals and all of nature. She recently retired as the Director of Nurse Education for Presbyterian Health Care of New Mexico and was currently teaching nursing at Santa Fe Community College. Linda had a passion for life and a tenacious spirit. Her legacy of teaching, caring, and compassion made the world a better place. She is survived by Sue Roujansky, her best friend and lifetime partner, her brothers and their wives, Paul L. and Sara Smith, Thomas W. and Barbie Smith, Nephews Nic Smith, Cole Smith and Wife Amanda, Niece Allison Justus-Smith and wife Cammie and great nephew Birch as well as Aunt Bettye Wallace, several cousins and many friends and colleagues. Burial will be on December 16, 2019 next to her grandparents, Albert and Lucile Zabel in Shannon Rose Hill Burial Park, Fort Worth, TX, after a private service officiated by Rev. Dottie Cook, senior Minister of South Hills Christian Church. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, consideration of contributions to the Wild Horse Observers Association of Placitas. A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held for Linda on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the Las Placitas Presbyterian Church, 7 Paseo De San Antonio Rd., Placitas, NM 87043 . To view information or leave a condolence please visit



