Linda Joy (Johnston) Wesdorp, age 75, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019. Linda was born on Monday, February 21, 1944, in Wichita, KS. She was the second daughter of Robert and Lura Johnston. Linda was a dental assistant and a loving stay-at-home mom. Linda met Clark while doing shows at the Albuquerque Light Opera. On July 18, 1964, Clark and Linda were married at Highland Baptist Church in Albuquerque. The have one daughter, Cindy, and her husband, Eric, along with two grandchildren, Erica and John. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Clark, on September 12, 2018. She is survived by her daughter, Cindy; grandchildren, Erica and John; and sister, Kathleen Ann (Johnston) Dempsey. Linda will be dearly missed and remembered fondly by her family and all her friends. A Funeral Service will be held Monday, December 16, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at FRENCH â€" Wyoming. She will be laid to rest with Clark at Santa Fe National Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. Please visit our online guestbook for Linda at



