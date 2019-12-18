CMSgt (Retired) Linda Kay Alley
Chief Master Sergeant, USAF (Retired) Linda Kay Alley passed away December 11, 2019 in Albuquerque, NM. She was born October 21, 1950 in Harvey, Illinois to Fred and Betty Jurate. Linda received her Associates of Applied Sciences from the University of Phoenix. She entered the USAF in 1969, when the Women's Air Force was a separate entity known as WAF (Women's Air Force). It is there she met the love of her life, Louie Alley. They married on April 23, 1974 in Great Falls, Montana. They had one daughter, Diana Alley. They were married 34 years at the time of his passing. Linda retired from the USAF, after 28 years of service, at the rank of Chief Master Sergeant. She continued to serve her country as a civilian for many years. She retired from Civil Service in August of 2018. She was preceded in death by her husband, Louie Alley. She is survived by her daughter, Diana Alley; and her brother, Bob Jurate. Services will be held 10:00 AM, Thursday, December 19, 2019, Daniels Family Funeral Services, 4310 Sara Rd. SE, Rio Rancho, New Mexico 87124. Memorial Contributions may be made to U.S.O. or the Program.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 18, 2019