March 13, 2019, Linda Louise Neuschwanger left this world to take her place among the other Angels in Heaven. Linda was born on November 27, 1946 to Freeman and Betty Neuschwanger in Ottumwa, Iowa. She is preceded in death by her brother Ronald Neuschwanger. Linda is survived by her five children; Guylene, Micheal, Rachel, Miles, and Loretta. Six siblings; Bob, Mary (Greg), Johnny, Jeanne, Niel (Larissa),



Nancy (Treven), three grandchildren; Adam (Dezeray), Angela, and Nicole, one great-grandchild; Franklin.



Linda's wishes were to be cremated and a celebration of her life to be announced at a later date.



