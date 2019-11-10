Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
French Funerals-Cremations, Inc. - Lomas
10500 Lomas Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87110
505-275-3500
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Bernhardt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Rose Bernhardt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Rose Bernhardt Obituary
Linda Rose Bernhardt



Linda Rose Bernhardt, 55, passed away suddenly on Sunday, November 3, 2019. She was a longtime resident of Sterling, VA. Linda was born on Friday, May 29, 1964, in Madrid, Spain to Daryl and Pauline Bernhardt. She was the youngest of four children and the only daughter. Linda was born into an Air Force family and traveled all over the world as a child. She settled with her family in Albuquerque, NM, upon her father's retirement from the Air Force in 1974. Linda attended Manzano High School and New Mexico State University, and went on to have a successful career in public outreach and project management in the Washington, DC metro area.

Linda was preceded in death by her grandparents, Godfrey and Melinda Bernhardt, and Abel and Rosa Trujillo; and by her father, Daryl Thomas Bernhardt. She is survived by her mother, Pauline; brothers Victor (Patricia), Richard, and Randy (Belinda); nephews Michael, A.J., Scott (Jennifer), and Jacob; nieces Trinity and Erin Rose; and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Linda was a beloved daughter, sister, aunt, and trusted friend to many. She enjoyed arts and crafts, puzzles, music, singing, and had a wicked sense of humor and an infectious laugh. She was much loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Friends may visit Tuesday, November 12, 2019, 4:00-6:00 p.m. at FRENCH - Lomas. A Graveside Service will be held Wednesday, November 13, 2019, 1:00 p.m., at Sunset Memorial Park, 924 Menaul Blvd NE. Please visit our online guestbook for Linda at

www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of French Funerals-Cremations, Inc. - Lomas
Download Now