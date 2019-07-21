Linda Ruth Dunstan
Linda Ruth Dunstan 73, went with the Lord unexpectedly July 11, 2019 in Albuquerque, NM. She was the wife of Thomas Dunstan. They shared a loving marriage and life of 49+ years. Born in NY she was the daughter of Howard and Olive Barkell. She graduated college in 1967. She was employed through APS for many years and traveled the world teaching before that. Linda enjoyed teaching, creating and most of all spending time with her family and doting on her great-grandson Oliver. Linda is survived by her husband Thomas Dunstan, their children Adam Dunstan, wife Bethany; Anna Renna, husband Jack; grandchildren Zayda, Peter, and Kyle; and her great-grandson Oliver. She is also survived by extended family in England and the USA. Please visit www.frenchfunerals.com for an extended obituary and memorial service date.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 21, 2019