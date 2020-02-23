Guest Book View Sign Service Information Daniels Family Funeral Services 7601 Wyoming Blvd Ne Albuquerque , NM 87109 (505)-821-0010 Send Flowers Obituary

Linda Stevens-Rodriguez







Linda E. Stevens-Rodriguez, wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend passed away Monday February 10th, 2020 at the age of 71 years young. She was surrounded by her husband, daughter, and granddaughters while in the care of Kassman Hospice Care.



Linda was born in Atlanta, GA while the family was on vacation. She spent her younger years in the southern part of the state in the Loco Hills area. When she was a bit older she moved with her mother and brother to Pecos. Later on she and her family moved to Albuquerque where she attended and graduated from Highland high school. She then lived in Albuquerque until her time of passing. Linda is survived by her father Jim Stevens, husband Bobby Joe Rodriguez, her daughter Missy Stevens, her granddaughters Melinda Stevens, Lena McIntyre-Riggs and her Husband Mikee Riggs, Sarah Stevens and her partner Robert Vega, also two great grandchildren Kailyn and Robert Vega. She had many extend family members and dear friends all of whom were touched by her intelligence, selflessness, and compassion. Her beloved pet Fred the chicken gave her many hours of joy. She loved her family and travel. Her favorite trip was to the Vision Quest Elephant preserve where she got to feed the elephants.



She was preceded in death by her mother Dorothy Stevens and Brother James Goodwin.



She was deeply loved by her family and will be missed.



Services were held Saturday February 15, 2020 at Daniels Family Funeral Home, 7601 Wyoming NE Albuquerque, Nm 87109, The remembrance service started at 11:00 am lasting about an hour. A reception followed the services at the funeral home. Friends and family gathered to remember, share stories and celebrate Linda's life.



You can visit the Daniels Family Funeral Home web site to leave a message of condolence for the family if you like.



