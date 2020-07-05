Linda Sue Logsdon
Linda Sue Logsdon, daughter of Chester and Iva Glass, was born March 31, 1945 in Rogers, Arkansas. Passed away June 23, 2020 at age 75. Sue is survived by her son, Allen Logsdon from Moriarty, NM; her daughter, Cathy Cavell of Center Point, TX; three granddaughters; and seven great-grandchildren. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020, 1:30pm, in New Beginnings Church of God, 3601 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jul. 5, 2020.