Linda T. Ridge
Linda T. Ridge after living in Albuquerque since 1977 left this life at the age of 74, on April 15, 2019. She leaves behind her only son Aaron, her daughter-in-law Vicky and her grandchildren; Titania, Shiara, and Arutha. As a donor her eyes went to the NM Eye bank and the remainder was donated for anything that could be used to help others, with the remainder to be cremated and returned to her family. Per Linda's wishes there will not be any memorial service.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 5, 2019