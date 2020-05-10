Linda Towle
Linda Prudence Towle



Linda Prudence Towle, age 80, beloved sister, aunt, cousin and friend passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 in Albuquerque, NM. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Patrick J. and Prudence M. Towle of St. Paul, MN and 2 brothers, Patrick J. Jr., of Phoenix, AZ and John M., Port of Townsend, WA. She is survived by a brother, William F.;14 nieces and nephews; 12 grand-nieces and nephews.

Linda will be remembered for her love of art, adventure, and a good laugh. She was an avid skier and instructor in Aspen, CO, a gourmet cook and caterer for many years, and a skilled fiber artist. She was also dedicated to singing in her church choir. Memorial donations may be made in Linda's name to St. Michael's and All Angels Church, 601 Montano Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87107. Please visit our online guestbook for Linda at

www.FrenchFunerals.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 10, 2020.
