On November 6th 2020, LINDA HARDY OAKES TRIOLO, age 75, passed away peacefully as she received her final promotion. She was born in Boston Massachusetts to George and Mildred Oakes. She resided in St Petersburg, Florida, Lawton, Oklahoma and spent her last 33 years in Albuquerque NM.



Linda was one of this world's greatest and most dedicated geriatric care providers and worked at Princeton Place for 31 years. She is without a doubt taking care of others more needy than the balance of us left behind. She preferred grave-yard shift so that more time could be allocated caring for patients rather than dealing with administrative issues. She found satisfaction, self worth, and enjoyment in working hard and looking after her patients. Second only to being a great nurse, Linda loved dogs and raised many. From runaways to pedigrees and Saint Bernards to Terriers, she loved them all. She showed many many Great Danes on the National AKC circuit and had a few champions. Linda loved to watch the Westminster dog show and would seldom miss selecting a winning pick. She is survived by her Dogs Red and Daisy. She will be joining Cobb, Penny, Lance, Cleo, Bertha, Red, Scooby, Max, Greta, Amos and Shirley just to mention a few.







She is also survived by her sister Barbara Romanos, her children Adam Triolo and spouse Tania, Eve Triolo, Carrie Jo Umphries and spouse Allen. Grandchildren Amber Triolo, Monique Mead, Anthony Martinez, Danielle Umphries, Joseph Umphries, and great-grandchildren Miles Mead and Cole Cartwright.







Linda lived life on her own terms, was true to her self, and while she lacked filter, she impacted many peoples lives . She was known to many of us as being BAD TO THE BONE!!! We will miss her to the marrow.





