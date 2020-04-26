Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Ward-Hersee. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Linda Ward-Hersee







Our precious



Linda Mae Ward-Hersee 58, was called home to be with our Lord on April 19,2020



after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was a wonderful wife, mother,



daughter, sister, & friend to many. She will be forever remembered for her kind, caring soul and a smile that could light up a room. She leaves behind her husband Carl, whom she was blessed to share 38 years of marriage, sons Brian & wife Shannon, Brandon & wife Mari, Grandson Bryson, Mother Clara Gabaldon



& siblings Geraldine & husband John Deboo, Karl Gabaldon, Diane & husband Vern Barela. She will be missed and loved by many and forever be in our hearts.







Due to public health concerns, there will be no service at this time. A Memorial will be held in her honor at a



future date.



I HAVE FOUGHT THE GOOD FIGHT, I HAVE FINISHED THE RACE, I HAVE KEPT THE FAITH.



2 Timothy 4:7



