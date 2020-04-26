Linda Ward-Hersee

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Ward-Hersee.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Linda Ward-Hersee



Our precious

Linda Mae Ward-Hersee 58, was called home to be with our Lord on April 19,2020

after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was a wonderful wife, mother,

daughter, sister, & friend to many. She will be forever remembered for her kind, caring soul and a smile that could light up a room. She leaves behind her husband Carl, whom she was blessed to share 38 years of marriage, sons Brian & wife Shannon, Brandon & wife Mari, Grandson Bryson, Mother Clara Gabaldon

& siblings Geraldine & husband John Deboo, Karl Gabaldon, Diane & husband Vern Barela. She will be missed and loved by many and forever be in our hearts.



Due to public health concerns, there will be no service at this time. A Memorial will be held in her honor at a

future date.

I HAVE FOUGHT THE GOOD FIGHT, I HAVE FINISHED THE RACE, I HAVE KEPT THE FAITH.

2 Timothy 4:7
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 26, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.