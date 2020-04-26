Linda Ward-Hersee
Our precious
Linda Mae Ward-Hersee 58, was called home to be with our Lord on April 19,2020
after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was a wonderful wife, mother,
daughter, sister, & friend to many. She will be forever remembered for her kind, caring soul and a smile that could light up a room. She leaves behind her husband Carl, whom she was blessed to share 38 years of marriage, sons Brian & wife Shannon, Brandon & wife Mari, Grandson Bryson, Mother Clara Gabaldon
& siblings Geraldine & husband John Deboo, Karl Gabaldon, Diane & husband Vern Barela. She will be missed and loved by many and forever be in our hearts.
Due to public health concerns, there will be no service at this time. A Memorial will be held in her honor at a
future date.
I HAVE FOUGHT THE GOOD FIGHT, I HAVE FINISHED THE RACE, I HAVE KEPT THE FAITH.
2 Timothy 4:7
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 26, 2020