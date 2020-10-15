1/1
Linda Wilson
1951 - 2020
Linda Ann (Chavez) Wilson



Linda Ann (Chavez) Wilson, May 20, 1951 - October 11, 2020. On Sunday we said goodbye to our sweet beautiful Linda. This was a sudden and unexpected loss.

Linda was very active in her church as the organist, Children's Bible School Teacher, Vacation Bible Study, and Church Librarian. She was a religious scholar and studied her bible daily - almost hourly and truly dedicated her entire life to GOD. She enjoyed playing her baby grand piano and when you went to visit her she would share beans, chili and homemade sopapillas.

She was a foster mom to Cassandra Baca, Annie and a set of sisters. She took pride in NOT having a TV for 25 years!! She dedicated her life to her pets Madeline, Zsa Zsa Gabor, Coco Chanel, Momsie and Kiki. All the neighborhood kids loved her and visited her often. There will be a celebration of life for Linda on October 15th at 7 p.m. at Gods House Church, 2335 Wyoming NE.

Her burial will be October 16th at 11 a.m. in Belen at the La Puerta Natural Burial Grounds. Please google for directions. Please allow for a one hour drive from Abq. Masks are required.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Celebration of Life
07:00 PM
Gods House Church
OCT
16
Burial
11:00 AM
La Puerta Natural Burial Grounds
