Lindell Frazee

Lindell Gene FrazeeLindell G Frazee, age 86, passed away in his home in Rio Rancho, NM on Saturday, 11 Jul 2020. Lindell was born in Metropolis, IL, moving to Albuquerque, NM as a teen.He met and married the love of his life, Lona. They moved to Los Lunas, NM in the early sixties to raise their family. Forty-five years later, after the family was grown, they moved to Rio Rancho, NM. Lindell proudly served in the US Army towards the end of the Korean War. After that he was employed at General Electric as a deburr technician on aircraft engines. Lindell had a beautiful singing voice and led song service at the churches he attended. He was a devout Christian, helping wherever he could, such as supporting the Rescue Mission, Teen Challenge, and serving as the leader of the Assembly of God boys' group, the Royal Rangers.He is predeceased in death by his wife, Lona Rae; a daughter, Cindy L Frazee, and a grandson, Joshua Jessee. He is survived by a daughter, Jean Frazee and two sons, Lee and Sally Frazee and David L Frazee. He is also survived by two granddaughters, Deanna Kimberling and Cindy R Frazee.Arrangements have not been finalized at this time. In lieu of flowers or other considerations, family asks donations be given to Teen Challenge of NM, PO Box 20610, Albuquerque, NM, 87154-0610.To view information or leave a condolence please visitDaniels Family Funeral Services4310 Sara Road SERio Rancho, NM 87124505-892-9920