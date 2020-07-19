1/1
Lindell Frazee
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lindell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lindell Gene Frazee



Lindell G Frazee, age 86, passed away in his home in Rio Rancho, NM on Saturday, 11 Jul 2020. Lindell was born in Metropolis, IL, moving to Albuquerque, NM as a teen.

He met and married the love of his life, Lona. They moved to Los Lunas, NM in the early sixties to raise their family. Forty-five years later, after the family was grown, they moved to Rio Rancho, NM. Lindell proudly served in the US Army towards the end of the Korean War. After that he was employed at General Electric as a deburr technician on aircraft engines. Lindell had a beautiful singing voice and led song service at the churches he attended. He was a devout Christian, helping wherever he could, such as supporting the Rescue Mission, Teen Challenge, and serving as the leader of the Assembly of God boys' group, the Royal Rangers.

He is predeceased in death by his wife, Lona Rae; a daughter, Cindy L Frazee, and a grandson, Joshua Jessee. He is survived by a daughter, Jean Frazee and two sons, Lee and Sally Frazee and David L Frazee. He is also survived by two granddaughters, Deanna Kimberling and Cindy R Frazee.

Arrangements have not been finalized at this time. In lieu of flowers or other considerations, family asks donations be given to Teen Challenge of NM, PO Box 20610, Albuquerque, NM, 87154-0610.



To view information or leave a condolence please visit

www.danielsfuneral.com

Daniels Family Funeral Services

4310 Sara Road SE

Rio Rancho, NM 87124

505-892-9920


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Sara Chapel
4310 Sara Road SE
Rio Rancho, NM 87124
(505) 892-9920
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved