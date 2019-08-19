Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lindy Carraro Weller. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lindy Carraro Weller











Another anniversary of the death of my wonderful



loving daughter who was taken away from us at Age 25, with so much promise and love to give. She lived with me in Paradise Hills and was a former student at Sierra Vista Elementary, LBJ Middle School and Albuquerque High School where she loved studying theatre, as years later I now pursue those dreams we had; while thinking back of us going to UNM football and basketball games, skiing at Christmas and cooking Thanksgiving and going to church together at St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Rio Rancho where I had her final Mass of Resurrection. As her father I am heartbroken as I now get to visit her grave at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery to remember and pray and leave flowers, a cross and pictures that always disappear. Please continue to remember Lindy as a young lady who was kind, joyful, smart and loving life. And pray for herâ€"she's listening.



Lindy Carraro WellerAnother anniversary of the death of my wonderfulloving daughter who was taken away from us at Age 25, with so much promise and love to give. She lived with me in Paradise Hills and was a former student at Sierra Vista Elementary, LBJ Middle School and Albuquerque High School where she loved studying theatre, as years later I now pursue those dreams we had; while thinking back of us going to UNM football and basketball games, skiing at Christmas and cooking Thanksgiving and going to church together at St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Rio Rancho where I had her final Mass of Resurrection. As her father I am heartbroken as I now get to visit her grave at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery to remember and pray and leave flowers, a cross and pictures that always disappear. Please continue to remember Lindy as a young lady who was kind, joyful, smart and loving life. And pray for herâ€"she's listening. Published in Albuquerque Journal from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close