Lindy Carraro Weller
Another anniversary of the death of my wonderful
loving daughter who was taken away from us at Age 25, with so much promise and love to give. She lived with me in Paradise Hills and was a former student at Sierra Vista Elementary, LBJ Middle School and Albuquerque High School where she loved studying theatre, as years later I now pursue those dreams we had; while thinking back of us going to UNM football and basketball games, skiing at Christmas and cooking Thanksgiving and going to church together at St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Rio Rancho where I had her final Mass of Resurrection. As her father I am heartbroken as I now get to visit her grave at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery to remember and pray and leave flowers, a cross and pictures that always disappear. Please continue to remember Lindy as a young lady who was kind, joyful, smart and loving life. And pray for herâ€"she's listening.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2019