Lindy Carraro Weller







Another anniversary of the death of my wonderful loving daughter who was taken away from us at Age 25, with so much promise and love to give. She lived with me in Paradise Hills and was a former student at Sierra Vista Elementary, LBJ Middle School and Albuquerque High School where she loved studying theatre. I missed her as she was taken out of state, but she came back and we talked about those dreams of theatre as years later I now pursue those dreams we had, while thinking of us going to UNM football and basketball games, skiing with all the skiing stuff she got as presents at Christmas, and cooking Thanksgiving and going to church together at St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Rio Rancho where I had her final Mass of Resurrection since they wouldn't allow a priest at her very quick funeral.



As her father I am heartbroken as I now get to visit her grave at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery with the name Weller who caused her death on her gravestone, to remember and pray and leave her pictures, flowers, and a cross that always disappear, taken by those who weren't there when she needed them, but now won't let us Rest In Peace. Please continue to remember Lindy as a young lady who was kind, joyful, smart and loving life. And pray for herâ€"she's listening.







I miss you so much.



Love, DAD





