Lindy Carraro Weller







Today is the anniversary of the death of my wonderful daughter who was taken away from us at Age 25, with so much promise and love to give. She lived with me in our home in Paradise Hills where as a 3yr.old she made me learn to braid her hair, as she came to work with me every day at our restaurant which wasn't such a great childhood. But years later she wanted to be the flower girl at her Dad's wedding as she longed for a sense of family again, and went camping and traveled to Hawaii, and Disneyworld. We had so much fun together as she would come to the Capitol in Santa Fe watching her Dad be a Senator. Lindy was a former student at Sierra Vista Elementary, LBJ Middle School and Albuquerque High School where she loved studying theatre. I missed her as she was taken out of state, but when she came back we talked about those dreams of theatre, that I now pursue by myself, while thinking of us going to UNM football and basketball games, skiing with all the skiing stuff she got as presents at Christmas, and cooking Thanksgiving and going to church together at St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Rio Rancho where I had her final Mass of Resurrection since they wouldn't allow a priest at her very hurried funeral. As her father I am heartbroken visiting her grave at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery with the name Weller who caused her death on her gravestone, to remember and pray and leave her pictures, flowers, and a cross that always disappear, taken by those who weren't there for her when she needed them, but now won't let us Rest In Peace. Please continue to remember Lindy as a young lady who was kind, joyful, smart and loving life. And pray for herâ€"she's listening. I miss you so much. Love, DAD







Please visit Lindy Carraro Memorial on Facebook for our story.





