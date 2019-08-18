Lisa Ann Duellma


Lisa Ann Duellma



Lisa Ann

Duellman of Albuquerque, NM,

age 64, beloved sister, was called to her eternal resting place

on Wednesday,

August 7, 2019. She entered this world on November 11, 1954, in Manitowoc, WI,

born to Jerome and Albertha (Osieczanek) Duellman. She is survived by her partner, Donald (DC) Casillas of Albuquerque, NM; siblings, John

(Arda) Duellman; Keith

Duellman; Kim Pagel;

Dean Duellman of

Manitowoc, WI and Cathy Duellman of Albuquerque, NM.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Jeff

Duellman.

Lisa was a beloved member of the Casillas family. Lisa and DC were once married for a time in the late 1970's. They

found each other again after 35 years. One

year ago, Lisa

moved from Wisconsin to Albuquerque to start a new life with DC in a beautiful

home. DC and Lisa's love was truly meant to be.

A gathering of friends to celebrate the life of Lisa will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at DC and Lisa's home. Please visit our online guest book for Lisa at

www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 18, 2019
