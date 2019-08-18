Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lisa Ann Duellma. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lisa Ann Duellma







Lisa Ann



Duellman of Albuquerque, NM,



age 64, beloved sister, was called to her eternal resting place



on Wednesday,



August 7, 2019. She entered this world on November 11, 1954, in Manitowoc, WI,



born to Jerome and Albertha (Osieczanek) Duellman. She is survived by her partner, Donald (DC) Casillas of Albuquerque, NM; siblings, John



(Arda) Duellman; Keith



Duellman; Kim Pagel;



Dean Duellman of



Manitowoc, WI and Cathy Duellman of Albuquerque, NM.



She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Jeff



Duellman.



Lisa was a beloved member of the Casillas family. Lisa and DC were once married for a time in the late 1970's. They



found each other again after 35 years. One



year ago, Lisa



moved from Wisconsin to Albuquerque to start a new life with DC in a beautiful



home. DC and Lisa's love was truly meant to be.



A gathering of friends to celebrate the life of Lisa will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at DC and Lisa's home. Please visit our online guest book for Lisa at



www.FrenchFunerals.com



Lisa Ann DuellmaLisa AnnDuellman of Albuquerque, NM,age 64, beloved sister, was called to her eternal resting placeon Wednesday,August 7, 2019. She entered this world on November 11, 1954, in Manitowoc, WI,born to Jerome and Albertha (Osieczanek) Duellman. She is survived by her partner, Donald (DC) Casillas of Albuquerque, NM; siblings, John(Arda) Duellman; KeithDuellman; Kim Pagel;Dean Duellman ofManitowoc, WI and Cathy Duellman of Albuquerque, NM.She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, JeffDuellman.Lisa was a beloved member of the Casillas family. Lisa and DC were once married for a time in the late 1970's. Theyfound each other again after 35 years. Oneyear ago, Lisamoved from Wisconsin to Albuquerque to start a new life with DC in a beautifulhome. DC and Lisa's love was truly meant to be.A gathering of friends to celebrate the life of Lisa will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at DC and Lisa's home. Please visit our online guest book for Lisa at Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 18, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close