Lisa Candelario
Lisa Candelario





Lisa Candelario, age 49, beloved mom, grandma, and family rock, was called to her eternal resting place on Friday, May 15, 2020. She entered this world on July 12, 1970. She raised three children, Lee, Crystal, and Jesse. She loved to cook and host family gatherings. A very caring person, she was always willing to help anyone in their time of need. She will be missed greatly and remembered by everyone that knew and loved her.

Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 31, 2020.
