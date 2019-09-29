Lisa Ferris
Age 47, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019. She was born in Fort Pierce, Florida on February 11, 1972, to Marian Delores Jordan and Lloyd Keith Jordan.
She was preceded in death by her loving father Lloyd Keith Jordan and beloved dog Tiga Ferris.
Lisa is survived by her son, Tyler Ferris; mother, Marian Jordan; sister, Loretta Jordan; beloved dog Lady Bug Ferris. She graduated from Del Norte High School in 1990, University of New Mexico with a BSN in nursing in 2000. She worked for UNMH for 16 years. Lisa loved her family and pets, dancing, softball, scuba diving, running, Cardiac Rehab, music and loved being a mom most of all and being involved with everything Tyler was involved in. We wish to thank all the family and friends for their un-wavering love and support! She truly loved you all.
Service will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Daniels Funeral & Cremation, 3113 Carlisle NE at 2:00 pm.
To view information or leave a condolence please visit
www.danielsfuneral.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 29, 2019