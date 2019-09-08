Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lisa Innis. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lisa Kay Innis







Lisa Kay Innis was born October 27th, 1960 to Dick and Reba Hardin in Amarillo, TX. She passed away on Aug. 31, 2019 at her home in Albuquerque, NM.



The family relocated to Portales, New Mexico in 1966 and moved to Albuquerque in 1979. Lisa graduated from Eldorado High School in 1979. She loved playing tennis and was a member of the high school drill team.



After attending the University of New Mexico, Lisa earned a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology. She was an artist and loved to read, but most of all she loved being a mother and grandmother. Lisa loved bringing joy and comfort to others. Her beautiful spirit shone through to everyone who knew her.



She is survived by her husband, Mark Innis of Roswell, NM, her children, Michael Innis of Albuquerque, NM, Jennifer Innis of Albuquerque, NM, Amanda Runnels of Denver, CO, Deanna Paglia of Albuquerque, NM, her brother Jim Hardin of Tijeras, NM, sister, Dede Ferguson of Sandia Park, NM, and her beloved grandchildren Taylor and Paige Paglia, Leo and Raven Innis-Beno & Teddy Runnels. In lieu of flowers, feel free to donate to American Chronic Pain Association.



Lisa Kay InnisLisa Kay Innis was born October 27th, 1960 to Dick and Reba Hardin in Amarillo, TX. She passed away on Aug. 31, 2019 at her home in Albuquerque, NM.The family relocated to Portales, New Mexico in 1966 and moved to Albuquerque in 1979. Lisa graduated from Eldorado High School in 1979. She loved playing tennis and was a member of the high school drill team.After attending the University of New Mexico, Lisa earned a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology. She was an artist and loved to read, but most of all she loved being a mother and grandmother. Lisa loved bringing joy and comfort to others. Her beautiful spirit shone through to everyone who knew her.She is survived by her husband, Mark Innis of Roswell, NM, her children, Michael Innis of Albuquerque, NM, Jennifer Innis of Albuquerque, NM, Amanda Runnels of Denver, CO, Deanna Paglia of Albuquerque, NM, her brother Jim Hardin of Tijeras, NM, sister, Dede Ferguson of Sandia Park, NM, and her beloved grandchildren Taylor and Paige Paglia, Leo and Raven Innis-Beno & Teddy Runnels. In lieu of flowers, feel free to donate to American Chronic Pain Association. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 8, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close