Lisa Kay Innis
Lisa Kay Innis was born October 27th, 1960 to Dick and Reba Hardin in Amarillo, TX. She passed away on Aug. 31, 2019 at her home in Albuquerque, NM.
The family relocated to Portales, New Mexico in 1966 and moved to Albuquerque in 1979. Lisa graduated from Eldorado High School in 1979. She loved playing tennis and was a member of the high school drill team.
After attending the University of New Mexico, Lisa earned a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology. She was an artist and loved to read, but most of all she loved being a mother and grandmother. Lisa loved bringing joy and comfort to others. Her beautiful spirit shone through to everyone who knew her.
She is survived by her husband, Mark Innis of Roswell, NM, her children, Michael Innis of Albuquerque, NM, Jennifer Innis of Albuquerque, NM, Amanda Runnels of Denver, CO, Deanna Paglia of Albuquerque, NM, her brother Jim Hardin of Tijeras, NM, sister, Dede Ferguson of Sandia Park, NM, and her beloved grandchildren Taylor and Paige Paglia, Leo and Raven Innis-Beno & Teddy Runnels. In lieu of flowers, feel free to donate to American Chronic Pain Association.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 8, 2019