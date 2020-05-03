Lloyd Dean SeagravesLloyd Dean Seagraves, 86, beloved husband, father and servant of the Lord was called to God on Thursday, April 23, 2020. He was born on Monday, December 25, 1933 in Pulaski, TN, to Basil and Dean Seagraves. He is survived by his sons, Steven Seagraves, Keith Seagraves; and daughter, DeAnn (Seagraves) Edwards. Lloyd also leaves eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Lloyd served in the U.S. Army in Japan from 1953 until 1961. Lloyd's body will join his wife Janice's at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. Their souls are with God. Under the present Health Crisis, no service is possible at this time. Instead of flowers or gifts, contributions to the Albuquerque Christian Children's Home would be appreciated. Please visit our online guestbook for Lloyd at