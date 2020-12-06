Lois Jean ByronLois J. Byron of Spokane, WA, passed away on November 23, 2020. Lois was born in Lorain, Ohio in 1928 as the third child out of six to the late Don and Anna Byron. The family moved to Chicago, Illinois when Lois was in high school. After high school, Lois worked as a telephone operator before she attended the North Western School of Nursing in Evanston, Illinois where she went on to receive her master's in nursing.Lois then registered for the Air Force and entered active duty in 1956, stationed in Vallejo, Ca. During her 26+ years of service, she spent 15+ years as a clinical nurse and 10+ years as a Nursing Administrator. From 1958-1961 she was a Flight Nurse on the 145th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, 1602nd Air Transport Wing. Lois was awarded the Air Force Commendation Medal for performing 70 aeromedical evacuation missions representing 2451:40 hours and 279,440 patient miles flown over the longest single-stage overwater aeromedical evacuation in the world.Lois retired as a Lt. Col in 1982, at Kirtland Air Force Base in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Lois decided to make Albuquerque, New Mexico her home for the following 38 years, spending several of those years volunteering as a docent at the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science. Lois enjoyed leading school and adult groups through the museum, talking about the many exhibits, and answering the many questions that arose. Lois was also very active in the Petal Pushers Garden Club of Albuquerque, through most of her retirement years. Lois was an avid traveler and traveled all over the world. Where she did not travel to or live while in the service, she traveled to during her retirement years. In 2016, Lois moved to Spokane, Washington to be closer to family and spent the remainder of her years at Touchmark retirement community.Lois is survived by her last remaining sibling, Kay Pacheco of Cheney Washington, as well as many nieces and nephews who all adored her. The family will hold a memorial service for Lois in the spring when it is safe for family to travel. Cheney Funeral Chapel, Cheney, WA. Online guest book at