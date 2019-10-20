Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois D. Hagemeyer. View Sign Service Information Visitation 9:30 AM Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church St. Paul , MN View Map Funeral Mass 10:30 AM Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church St. Paul , MN View Map Graveside service 1:00 PM Resurrection Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Lois Dorothy (Winkler) Hagemeyer







Lois Dorothy Winkler Hagemeyer passed away at home peacefully surrounded by family on October 12, 2019 in



Albuquerque, New Mexico.



Lois was born August 9, 1936 to Cyril and Loretta Winkler in Holdingford, Minnesota. She was a graduate of St. Joseph's High School.



Lois married Loren A. Hagemeyer who was literally "the boy next door." They wed in 1958 and raised 5 children. Lois was an extremely dedicated wife and mother. She was a stay at home mom and was always watching out the window or walking down the alley to meet her kids after school. She was anxious for their school day to be done and loved goofing around with them and doing all things kids.



Lois was deeply committed to her family and creating an environment in which they could thrive. She always put others before herself and would offer "half" or ask "you want some of this" to anyone. She enjoyed her cabin, fishing (a member of the Women Anglers of Minnesota), shopping, gardening, collecting, baseball games (taking us out of school for opening day) and hitting the nearest casino. With her quick wit, sense of humor and practical jokes, Lois was the life of the partyâ€¦any party she could find.



Her career included working at the University of Minnesota Bookstores, the University of New Mexico Physical Education Department and the University of New Mexico Men's Basketball Program becoming known as "Lobo Lois." Working with young people brought her joy as she was always a good ear and a great person to have on your side.



Lois demonstrated amazing strength, courage and tenacity throughout her battle with Alzheimer's. She had an incredible spirit and never surrendered to the disease. It was truly something to behold.



Lois is survived by her husband of 61 years, Loren Hagemeyer, their children Patti Hagemeyer (Linda Raunig), Joni Hagemeyer, Mike Hagemeyer (Trisha Sciortino), Kathi Miller (Nathan) and John Hagemeyer.



The Hagemeyer extended family includes Walter Morris, Bettie Coady-Morris and Patricia Coady. Lois is preceded in death by her Mother and Father as well as siblings Mary Louise Matthews and Thomas Winkler.



The family would like to express gratitude to Dr. Victor Vigil, Albuquerque, New Mexico for his extraordinary care of Lois.



A memorial will be held for Lois in Albuquerque, New Mexico at a later date.



Donations may be made on behalf of Lois to the



of New Mexico.



Lois Dorothy (Winkler) HagemeyerLois Dorothy Winkler Hagemeyer passed away at home peacefully surrounded by family on October 12, 2019 inAlbuquerque, New Mexico.Lois was born August 9, 1936 to Cyril and Loretta Winkler in Holdingford, Minnesota. She was a graduate of St. Joseph's High School.Lois married Loren A. Hagemeyer who was literally "the boy next door." They wed in 1958 and raised 5 children. Lois was an extremely dedicated wife and mother. She was a stay at home mom and was always watching out the window or walking down the alley to meet her kids after school. She was anxious for their school day to be done and loved goofing around with them and doing all things kids.Lois was deeply committed to her family and creating an environment in which they could thrive. She always put others before herself and would offer "half" or ask "you want some of this" to anyone. She enjoyed her cabin, fishing (a member of the Women Anglers of Minnesota), shopping, gardening, collecting, baseball games (taking us out of school for opening day) and hitting the nearest casino. With her quick wit, sense of humor and practical jokes, Lois was the life of the partyâ€¦any party she could find.Her career included working at the University of Minnesota Bookstores, the University of New Mexico Physical Education Department and the University of New Mexico Men's Basketball Program becoming known as "Lobo Lois." Working with young people brought her joy as she was always a good ear and a great person to have on your side.Lois demonstrated amazing strength, courage and tenacity throughout her battle with Alzheimer's. She had an incredible spirit and never surrendered to the disease. It was truly something to behold.Lois is survived by her husband of 61 years, Loren Hagemeyer, their children Patti Hagemeyer (Linda Raunig), Joni Hagemeyer, Mike Hagemeyer (Trisha Sciortino), Kathi Miller (Nathan) and John Hagemeyer.The Hagemeyer extended family includes Walter Morris, Bettie Coady-Morris and Patricia Coady. Lois is preceded in death by her Mother and Father as well as siblings Mary Louise Matthews and Thomas Winkler.The family would like to express gratitude to Dr. Victor Vigil, Albuquerque, New Mexico for his extraordinary care of Lois.A memorial will be held for Lois in Albuquerque, New Mexico at a later date.Donations may be made on behalf of Lois to theof New Mexico. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 20, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites University of Minnesota Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.