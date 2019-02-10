Lois Hagland Jackson
Lois Hagland
Jackson was
called to the Lord on January 31,
2019. She was
born to Dr. Carl E. and Nell
Hagland on April 11, 1922 in Albuquerque. Lois
graduated from
Albuquerque High School and the University of New Mexico.
Lois lived a life of love and service to her Lord, her family, friends and community. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church for 86 years. She had served there as a deacon and as executive secretary for two senior pastors. She was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority and Sigma Alpha Iota Music Sorority. She had served as President of the Board of The Cerebral Palsy Foundation of Albuquerque and was a past President of The Junior League of Albuquerque. She was also a group leader in Bible Study Fellowship.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Robert
C. Jackson, Jr.
and her oldest
son, Robert C.
Jackson III.
She is survived by sons, Roland (Pat) and Richard (Pearl); daughters-in-law, JoAnn, Carol, and Sandi; grandchildren, Richard (Rebecca), Gavin (Christie), Grady
(Annette), Ryan (Heather), Nathan (Aubrey), Keri
(Bryan) Wolfmueller,
Brynn (John)
Marchiando, Jorge Rubio-Biotel, Carmen Hubbs,
Monica (Mark) Rose; and by 25 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church on Saturday, February 16, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First Presbyterian Church endowment fund. Please visit our online guestbook for Lois at
www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 10, 2019