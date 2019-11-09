Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Hayes. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lois Hayes passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the age of 97. Raised on a homestead farm north of Craig, CO, Lois was the eldest of three children of Fred and Florence Wymore. After graduating from high school, she attended business school in Grand Junction, where she lived and worked for several years before meeting and marrying Cliff Hayes. Married for 64 years, Lois and Cliff had three children, four grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. In 1964, they settled in Albuquerque and resided at the same residence for over 40 years. Lois took immense pleasure in caring for the numerous houseplants that filled the rooms in her house, and as an avid gardener, she spent many enjoyable hours cultivating her outdoor landscape. When she moved shortly after Cliff's death in 2010, she even insisted on taking remnants of her backyard with her. One day while gardening, Lois surprisingly came across but gladly befriended an unexpected backyard intruder, Speedy the turtle, who remained a loyal companion for many years. Lois also took great pleasure in spending time with her family on special occasions and playing card games with her friends every week. As a long-time, devoted member of Del Norte Baptist Church, Lois made many cherished friends and countless fond memories. Lois will be fondly remembered and greatly missed. She is survived by her children, Dale Hayes, Darrell Hayes and spouse Rozella, Yvonne Valverde and spouse Dan; by her grandchildren, Matthew Valverde and spouse Leticia, Marie Valverde and spouse Kevin Robertson, Tamara Donohue and spouse Bryan, and Mark Valverde and spouse Emilie; and by her great-grandchildren, Quetzali Valverde, Riley Robertson, Stella Robertson, Will Donohue, Eric Donohue, Cainen Valverde, and Citlali Valverde. A Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, November 12, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Del Norte Baptist Church, 5800 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109. Interment will follow 12:15 p.m. at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Please visit our online guestbook for Lois at



Published in Albuquerque Journal from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019

