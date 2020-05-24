Lois Janette Gregg
Lois Janette Gregg



Lois Janette Gregg, age 98, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020. She was born Sunday, May 7, 1922 in Christian County, Illinois to her parents Clayton Leslie Overmier and Hazel Dell Coffeen. Her family moved to New Mexico when she was 12 years old. She married William Raymond Gregg Monday, May 18, 1942.

Lois was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a 65year member of Central United Methodist Church where she volunteered and a 40-year member of Beta Sigma Phi Service Sorority. She was an American Furniture Company employee for many years, having helped her beloved husband acquire an engineering degree through the University of New Mexico following WWII.

Lois is survived by her children, William Howard (Maureen) Gregg and Carol Elaine (William) Piskorski; grandchildren, Todd William (Morgan) Piskorski and Chelsey Linn (Kip) Lewis; brothers, William Clayton (Ann) Overmier and Jack Coffeen Overmier; and five great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Hospice of New Mexico. https://hospice-of-new-mexico.secured.atpay.com/. Please visit the online guestbook for Lois at

www.FrenchFunerals.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 24, 2020.
