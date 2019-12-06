Lois Esther Alexander McCatharn
1932-2019
Lois Esther
Alexander
McCatharn, age 87, was born on Long Island, New York, and moved to Los Angeles. Her father was in the O.S.S. and they moved nine times in eight years, always to a big city, and then they moved to Pottersville, New Jersey, where she met a farmer named Pete. They were married in 1950. Together they ran dairy farms in New Jersey, Arizona, and then New Mexico. Lois was a sweet and fierce lady that loved to play the piano, golf, and travel. She passed away on December 1, 2019. Lois is survived by her loving husband, Pete McCatharn; children, John McCatharn, his wife Theresa, and Cathy Carson, her husband Mike;
brother, Leslie
Alexander; as well as grandchildren, Mark,
Peter, and Katie; and great grandchildren, Kolt
and Kody. She was very loved and will be
missed by
friends and family, and especially an old dairy farmer. Services will take place at Romero Funeral Home Chapel on Sunday, December 8, 2019, beginning with a Visitation at 2:30 PM and a Celebration of Life at 3:00 PM. Interment will take place at a later date. Please sign Lois's online tribute at www.romerofuneralhomenm.com Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen, NM
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 6, 2019