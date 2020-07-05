Lois Meier

Lois Kathryn MeierSurrounded by family, Lois Kathryn Meier, age 73, a doting mother and loving wife, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, June 25, 2020. "Kathy" as her friends and family knew her, had been battling cancer for several years, but she remained active in the communities she cared about up until the end.Born in Mill Creek, OK on August 15, 1946, Kathy enjoyed the advantages afforded a farm girl; riding horses, raising animals, and getting into adventures only life in the country can provide. At an early age, Kathy inherited the position as family chef, cooking for her parents and three sisters. That early practice became a lifelong passion to master the art of cooking. Those who knew her would say she succeeded.As a young woman, Kathy's family moved to Lawton, OK, where she graduated from Lawton High School as salutatorian. In 1969, Kathy married Frank Meier at Ft. Sill, OK, becoming an Army wife. Kathy was a leader in several OWCs, and a renowned bridge player. She was blessed with two sons, Martin Scott and Stephen Ross. As an Army wife, she made over seventeen movesâ€"establishing a loving home at each new location. Family was always her prime goal.Kathy is survived by her family and two younger sisters, Susan Zwaan (Lawton, OK), and Elisabeth Mathews (Miami, OK).Interment will be at Santa Fe National Cemetery at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Cancer Research Institute. Please visit our online guestbook for Kathy at