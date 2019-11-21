Lola Lestrick
Lola Lestrick died in Las Cruces, NM November 16, 2019
at the age of 86. Lola is preceded in death by her father Jimmy Pendagraft, mother Ruby Peace and son Jon Bouldin. Lola is survived by her children, Jerome Thomas and his wife Jenny, Cassandra Thomas Vanessa Shackleford and her Husband Shack, Cynthia Lestrick, Daughter in-law Shannon Bouldin, grandchildren; Christopher Bouldin, Matthew Shackleford, LaTasha Lestrick,
Jonathan Bouldin, Bray'e Bouldin, great-grandchildren Amari Thomas, Jaih Bouldin, Sierra Bouldin, Tryson
Thomas. Her brother Jimmy Pendagraft Jr., numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and close friends.
Services will be at Mission Lutheran Church 2752 Roadrunner Pkway, Las Cruces, NM 88011 (505) 532-5489 with the viewing at 9:00 and the funeral services at 10:00 on November 23, 2019. A Memorial will be held in Albuquerque at a later date.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 21, 2019