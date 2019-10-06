Lonnie G. Hampe
Lonnie G. Hampe Sr, passed away September 24, 2019, he was born October 30, 1944 to Christy A. Hampe and Blanche Gough in Washington PA. He was an avid bowler and loved shopping, chocolate and ice cream. Lonnie was a loving father and grandfather and will be forever missed by his family. He is survived by his son, Lonnie Hampe Jr. (Tiffany); daughter, Holly Hall (James); ex-wife, Gwen Hampe; grandchildren, Jordan Hall, Zach Hall, Lonnie Hampe III and Logan Hampe and a special niece, Sharon Lucas. Lonnie is preceded in death by his parents and 8 brothers and sisters. A memorial service will be Sunday, Oct 13th from 2pm â€" 4pm at American Legion Post 99. 540 Louisiana Blvd NE. Albuquerque, NM 87108.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 6, 2019