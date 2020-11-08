Loren Michael Hartman







Loren was born in Tarzana, California on July 17, 1986. He passed away of natural causes in his Las Vegas, Nevada home on October 18, 2020 with both parents, Steve and Carole Hartman, at his side.



Loren was an "All Star" in all his accomplishments. He loved and played all sports while growing up. He started playing the piano at age five and earned a black belt in karate.



He had an extremely kind and gentle soul. Loren never said "No" to anyone asking for help and went out of his way to lend a hand.



Loren's father suffered a stroke in 2011, Loren was always at his dad's side taking care of his needs. He possessed a kind heart and held his friends and family in high respect.



Loren was a licensed real estate agent and worked for the family owned business of Affirm Hartman Realty in Las Vegas, NV. He had an amazing charismatic personality and was respected by everyone who knew or worked with him. The most important word to describe Loren is "LOVE." Love of life, family, friends, animals, and a loving zest for making the world a better place. He will be honored and missed by all who have crossed his path for eternity.



Loren's parents ask that donations be made to Toys for Tots or to a family in need. Rest Our Son, We Will Always "LOVE" You





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store