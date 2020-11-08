1/1
Loren Hartman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Loren's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Loren Michael Hartman



Loren was born in Tarzana, California on July 17, 1986. He passed away of natural causes in his Las Vegas, Nevada home on October 18, 2020 with both parents, Steve and Carole Hartman, at his side.

Loren was an "All Star" in all his accomplishments. He loved and played all sports while growing up. He started playing the piano at age five and earned a black belt in karate.

He had an extremely kind and gentle soul. Loren never said "No" to anyone asking for help and went out of his way to lend a hand.

Loren's father suffered a stroke in 2011, Loren was always at his dad's side taking care of his needs. He possessed a kind heart and held his friends and family in high respect.

Loren was a licensed real estate agent and worked for the family owned business of Affirm Hartman Realty in Las Vegas, NV. He had an amazing charismatic personality and was respected by everyone who knew or worked with him. The most important word to describe Loren is "LOVE." Love of life, family, friends, animals, and a loving zest for making the world a better place. He will be honored and missed by all who have crossed his path for eternity.

Loren's parents ask that donations be made to Toys for Tots or to a family in need. Rest Our Son, We Will Always "LOVE" You


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved