Lorena Anaya







Lorena (Parra) Anaya, age 53, and a lifelong resident of Albuquerque, New Mexico passed away on August 22, 2020. She is survived by her Husband of twenty-seven years, Robert Anaya; Children, Alfred Tafoya and wife, Vickie, Chris Tafoya and wife, Valenica Valencia, Robert Anaya Jr., Felicia Anaya, Michael Mora; Two Grandchildren, Serra and Josiah Tafoya; Mother, Pauline Parra; Siblings, Manuel Parra, Mark Parra, Nancy Ramirez, Francine Parra; Several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 4, 2020 in the Gabaldon Memorial Chapel 1000 Old Coors Dr. S.W. with a Memorial Service following at 12:00 p.m.





