1/1
Lorena Anaya
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lorena's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lorena Anaya



Lorena (Parra) Anaya, age 53, and a lifelong resident of Albuquerque, New Mexico passed away on August 22, 2020. She is survived by her Husband of twenty-seven years, Robert Anaya; Children, Alfred Tafoya and wife, Vickie, Chris Tafoya and wife, Valenica Valencia, Robert Anaya Jr., Felicia Anaya, Michael Mora; Two Grandchildren, Serra and Josiah Tafoya; Mother, Pauline Parra; Siblings, Manuel Parra, Mark Parra, Nancy Ramirez, Francine Parra; Several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 4, 2020 in the Gabaldon Memorial Chapel 1000 Old Coors Dr. S.W. with a Memorial Service following at 12:00 p.m.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
10:00 AM
Gabaldon Mortuary
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Gabaldon Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gabaldon Mortuary
1000 Old Coors Drive SW
Albuquerque, NM 87121
(505) 243-7861
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved