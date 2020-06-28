Lorena Earnhart







On Wednesday, May 20, 2020, Lorena Earnhart, ascended to the loving embrace of her Lord, she passed away at the age of 81.



Lorena was born on April 7, 1939 in Belen, NM to Matias and Agueda (Castillo) Baca. On February 23, 1962 she married Paul Earnhart. They raised two daughters, Gail and Paula, and a son Philip.



Lorena enjoyed walking in Old Town, Albuquerque and was on a first name basis with many of the local store owners. Lorena's favorite season was



"Church Fiesta season". While attending the fiestas, she struck up conversations with parishioners, listen to music and sampled the food. This brought her much joy.



Lorena was preceded in death by her son Philip, her granddaughter Crystal, and great-great granddaughter Hope. She is survived by her daughters Gail and Paula, grandson Brandon, granddaughter Allison and great granddaughter Brianna and many nieces and nephews. She loved all of them dearly.



Lorena was buried on Monday, June 15, at Mount Calvary Cemetery next to her son Philip.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store