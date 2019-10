Lorencita McCloud1926-2019Lorencita McCloud, age 92, a resident of Belen, NM, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters, Santa Maria de la Paz in Santa Fe, NM. Lorencita is preceded in death by her husband, Burt McCloud; brothers: Orlando and Armando Ortiz; sisters: Elsie Sandoval, Martina Vigil, Vicenta Lujan; parents: Eduardo and Paulita Ortiz. She is survived by her children, Randal McCloud (Yvonne), Verna Escudero (Gary), Byron McCloud (Naomi), Dina Carnall (Bruce); grandchildren: Carrie, Diego, Heather, Gary, Holly, Nichole, Candice, Erica and Erin; great-grandchildren: Leo, Boston and Anastasia; brother: Claudio Ortiz, sisters-in-law: Maria and Anita; and many loving nieces and nephews. Services will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019, atSacred Heart Church in Nambe, NM, beginning with a Visitation at 9:30 AM, Rosary to be recited at 10:00 AM and Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM. Interment will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Honorary Pallbearer will be her son, Randal McCloud. Please sign Lorencita's online tribute at www.romerofuneralhomenm.com Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen, NM