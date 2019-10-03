Lorencita McCloud
1926-2019
Lorencita McCloud, age 92, a resident of Belen, NM, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters, Santa Maria de la Paz in Santa Fe, NM. Lorencita is preceded in death by her husband, Burt McCloud; brothers: Orlando and Armando Ortiz; sisters: Elsie Sandoval, Martina Vigil, Vicenta Lujan; parents: Eduardo and Paulita Ortiz. She is survived by her children, Randal McCloud (Yvonne), Verna Escudero (Gary), Byron McCloud (Naomi), Dina Carnall (Bruce); grandchildren: Carrie, Diego, Heather, Gary, Holly, Nichole, Candice, Erica and Erin; great-grandchildren: Leo, Boston and Anastasia; brother: Claudio Ortiz, sisters-in-law: Maria and Anita; and many loving nieces and nephews. Services will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019, at
Sacred Heart Church in Nambe, NM, beginning with a Visitation at 9:30 AM, Rosary to be recited at 10:00 AM and Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM. Interment will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Honorary Pallbearer will be her son, Randal McCloud. Please sign Lorencita's online tribute at www.romerofuneralhomenm.com Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen, NM
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 3, 2019