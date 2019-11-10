Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorene Marie Hight. View Sign Service Information Daniels Family Funeral Services, Southern Chapel 2400 Southern Blvd. Rio Rancho , NM 87124 (505)-891-9192 Send Flowers Obituary

Lorene Marie Hight







Lorene Marie "Bonnie" Hight was born in Ivanhoe, Oklahoma on July 3, 1924. She was the middle sister to her brothers Cecil and Franklin Bohn. Bonnie grew up on a ranch during the Great Depression, raising chickens and tending to livestock. Times were frugal and her most cherished Christmas gift was a copy of the novel "Heidi." She was a good student and earned a scholarship to attend Texas Tech in Lubbock to study Engineering. She joined Consolidated Vultee in Fort Worth as an engineer and worked on the powerplant of the B-36 bomber during World War II. There she met the love of her life, George Hight. They wed in 1945 and enjoyed 65 years of marriage until his passing in 2010.



After the war, Bonnie and George moved to Gallup, New Mexico where they ran a successful photographic studio and raised three children: George, Carolyn, and John. Bonnie was generous with her time serving as a Welcome Wagon hostess, a volunteer for the Santa Fe Opera Guild, a Daughter of the Nile, and a PEO Sister. She and George retired to Albuquerque in 1991. There they led a happy life, entertaining friends and family, and involving themselves in the community. Bonnie had a quick wit and strong spirit. She will be deeply missed but we're thankful that she and George can be together again.



She is survived by her son John Hight and daughter-in-law Julie Hight; her son George Hight; and her grandchildren Matthew Hayes, William Hight, James (Chris) Sutton, Stephanie Rodriguez, and Cody Roth.



Memorial services will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2pm at the Cathedral of St. John, 318 Silver Ave SW, Albuquerque NM.



Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 10, 2019

