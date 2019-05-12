Lorenzo Baldonado Jr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorenzo Baldonado Jr..
Service Information
Direct Funeral Services - Albuquerque
2919 4TH Street NW
Albuquerque, NM
87107
(505)-343-8008
Obituary
Send Flowers

Lorenzo Baldonado Jr.



Lorenzo

Baldonado Jr.

passed away

suddenly on

April 24th, to be with our Lord. He was a 1965 graduate from AHS, then joined the Army in 1967

serving for

three years in

Germany.

Germany became his 2nd home for 30 years. He was fluent in German, traveled and visited all of Europe. He met and knew many people from several countries. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lorenzo and

Josephine Baldonado,

brothers Jimmy and Berlin and sister Clydia.

He is survived by his daughter, Daniela and

granddaughters, Emily and

Juliana from

Georgia; brothers and sisters

Helen, Bennie,

Eugene,

Raymond and

Fida; many

nieces, nephews,

cousins and

friends. A Rosary will

recited Tues. 14th at 9:00

a.m. at Direct Funeral

Services, 2919 4th St. NW.

Interment will follow in Santa Fe National

Cemetery at 12:45 p.m.

Wir Werden Dich Vermissen!
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.