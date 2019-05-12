Lorenzo Baldonado Jr.
Lorenzo
Baldonado Jr.
passed away
suddenly on
April 24th, to be with our Lord. He was a 1965 graduate from AHS, then joined the Army in 1967
serving for
three years in
Germany.
Germany became his 2nd home for 30 years. He was fluent in German, traveled and visited all of Europe. He met and knew many people from several countries. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lorenzo and
Josephine Baldonado,
brothers Jimmy and Berlin and sister Clydia.
He is survived by his daughter, Daniela and
granddaughters, Emily and
Juliana from
Georgia; brothers and sisters
Helen, Bennie,
Eugene,
Raymond and
Fida; many
nieces, nephews,
cousins and
friends. A Rosary will
recited Tues. 14th at 9:00
a.m. at Direct Funeral
Services, 2919 4th St. NW.
Interment will follow in Santa Fe National
Cemetery at 12:45 p.m.
Wir Werden Dich Vermissen!
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 12, 2019