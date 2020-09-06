1/1
Loretta Dayringer
Loretta 'Lora Anne' (Griego) Dayringer



Loretta

'Lora Anne'

(Griego)

Dayringer, age 92, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020. Loretta was born in 1927 in Gallup, New Mexico to Harlow and Betty Griego.

Shortly after graduating from Sacred Heart High School, Loretta was employed as a telephone switchboard operator in Gallup. Loretta married Andrew Nechesnoff in 1951. Although the marriage was short, a daughter, Cynthia Marie, was born. In 1953, she married Melvin Dayringer, with whom she had a son, Melvin James II. This marriage lasted 65 years and ended upon Mel's death in 2018.

Upon Mel's retirement from the Army, the family returned to New Mexico and the mountains she loved. During this period, she also returned to art; oils, pastels, fabric art and beaded jewelry. She accompanied Mel to many juried art and craft shows where she sold her jewelry creations.

Although she had no formal training, Loretta was a talented artist using oils and pastels.

Loretta was preceded in death by her husband, Mel Dayringer, her parents, Betty and Harlow Griego, and a sister, Mary Balok.

Loretta is survived by her son, Melvin James Dayringer II, of Albuquerque; her daughter Cynthia (Dayringer) Sohl, and her husband, Christopher, of Norman OK; and two granddaughters, Laura Sohl-Smith, and her husband Jeff Smith; and Christal Sohl, and her husband Hans Aerni. She also is survived by her sister, Jeanette Schanuel.

Her family has entrusted her care to FRENCH â€" University in Albuquerque. A Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 9, 2020, 10:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. at FRENCH - University with a private burial where she will be reunited with Mel at the National Cemetery in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:

New Mexico St Library â€"LBPD (Library for the Blind and Print Disabled)

1209 Camino Carlos Rey, Santa Fe, NM 87507. Please visit our online guest book for Lora Anne at

www.FrenchFunerals.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sep. 6, 2020.
