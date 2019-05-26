Loretta J. Holtz
Loretta Holtz passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019. She was born November 5, 1940 in Gettysburg, SD. A smile was always on her face. Her positive attitude was infectious. She was always ready to help everyone at anytime. She will be greatly missed by her family and her friends. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 10:00am. St. Stephen's UMC, 4601 Juan Tabo Blvd. Alb. 87111. In lieu of flowers, her family requests that memorial donations be made in her name to the of NM.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from May 26 to May 27, 2019