Loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Loretta sadly passed away on Friday September 20, 2019. She was proceeded in death by her parents, Wayne, Juanita and Emma, and sister Gloria. She is survived by her three brothers, Bud, Jerry, Jimmy and two sisters, Cheryl and Patty, her three children Deborah, Monty and Sean, along with her grandchildren Brandon, Christopher, Jonathan, Danielle, Jason, Jesse and her great-grandchildren who loved her dearly.



Born in 1936, she moved from her birthplace of Anderson Indiana with her father and brother to Albuquerque where he met Emma and married her. Emma became the mother she wanted and who gave her five new brothers and sisters. Loretta married Kermit and had her three children. Later in life she owned a glass and window company in Rio Rancho and retired to a life of helping to raise her grandchildren. Her remaining years were full of love from her family who miss her dearly. Her home was a place where her children and grandchildren would be cared for. A place where everything would be okay, and love was always given without hesitation.



She requested no services, only a gathering of her family to remember her and each other.



Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 6, 2019

