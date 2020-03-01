Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Loretta Veronica Torvestad. View Sign Service Information Daniels Family Funeral Services 7601 Wyoming Blvd Ne Albuquerque , NM 87109 (505)-821-0010 Interment 2:15 PM Santa Fe National Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Loretta Veronica Torvestad







Loretta Veronica Torvestad died peacefully on January 27, 2020. She was a force of nature, beloved by all who knew her, and she is now happily enjoying her long-awaited reunion with her beloved husband, Robert.



Loretta was born on February 13, 1925, in New York City, and proudly called herself a "New York Girl" the rest of her life. She was introduced to Robert by his co-pilot in the 8th Air Force as World War II was winding down. They were married in 1946 and lived in love for 51 years until Robert's death in 1997. She was a lifelong, devoted Catholic.



Loretta thrived as a military wife, and enjoyed living in Albuquerque; St. John's, Newfoundland; Upper Heyford, England; Agawam, Massachusetts; and Washington, DC. She packed and moved almost effortlessly with four children as new assignments presented themselves. Loretta welcomed change and the challenges as well as new experiences that accompanied these moves. She made friends at every location.



When Robert retired, they returned to Albuquerque and enjoyed friends and family in their beautiful home, decorated with art and antiques from their travels. They loved to travel and entertain, and were especially known for their annual St. Patrick's Day celebration.



Loretta was most proud of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert, son, Fred, two brothers and two sisters. She is survived by her daughter, Reedra, sons, Robert (Pat) and David (Scott), three grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.



Interment will be at Santa Fe National Cemetery on March 13 at 2:15. Family and friends are welcome.



Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 1, 2020

