As time continues to pass us by, we are drawn back to that tearful day when Loretta was taken home five years ago. Although it is difficult to see past the sorrow and grief today, the memories and love we have for our wife, mother and friend will never fade as she will always live in our hearts and never truly be gone. Those we love



don't go away, they walk beside us always near, still loved, still missed and very dear.







"He will wipe away every tear from their eyes."







Revelation 21:4



