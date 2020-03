Loretta Whaley



Six years ago today, the world lost an amazing lady. Each day and every moment would have been better if Loretta was here with us today. Your memories will never be forgotten, and your loving spirit will never be replaced. If love alone could have saved you, you would have never died. We miss you today just as much as the day you went home.







"He will wipe away every tear from their eyes."



Revelation 21:4